The huge family homestead that Gallipoli war hero Eric Beamish built on his return to Hawke's Bay is being sold by his family.

A bullet from a battle in World War I rested only millimetres from Beamish's heart as he built the property, known as Kohatunui, in 1921.

It's been in the family ever since. Beamish's grandson Chris has lived in the house since he was young and although it's the end of an era for himself and wife Jen, they're hoping to downsize from the six-bedroom property.

"We just want something a little more low maintenance. It's a bit sad but it's time for a change," Chris Beamish said.

Located about 50km west of Hastings, the name Kohatunui translates to 'big rock', named after two enormous rocks standing between 8-12 metres high, bordering the winding driveway to the historic home.

"Grandfather lived here for a long time then eventually moved into Havelock to be closer to medical facilities and my family moved into the house when I was about 8 or 9," Chris Beamish said.

Eric Beamish fought in the battle for Table Top Mountain in Gallipoli during World War One. Photo / Supplied

"We used to live in the cottage below the homestead and my dad would have to come up to report to grandfather on what he had done on the farm every day. After work he'd go up and have a whisky with him every day.

"Grandfather ran the place like a military camp and if the workers didn't follow the rules they were given a warning, if they still didn't comply, they were gone."

Eric Beamish was shot in the chest in August 1915 during the battle for Table Top Mountain at Gallipoli.