Samsung is today previewing its first foldable phone in Auckland.

Dubbed the Galaxy Fold, the highly anticipated product at first appears like a standard mobile phone but then opens into a much larger screen.

Samsung first teased the phone in November last year, but this marks the global launch of the product.

It will be on sale in the US in April, but the New Zealand launch date is yet to be announced.

However, it won't come cheap.

Local prices have also not been announced, but it will be retailing in the US for US$1980 (NZ$2882) from April 26.

This will add yet another $2000+ phone to the range of expensive mobile options currently on the market.

With consumers now holding onto their devices for far longer than previously, the tech giants are increasingly looking to lure customers with premium products.

The Galaxy Fold has two batteries--one on each side. And a total of six cameras. pic.twitter.com/RRiZVjvSai — Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) February 20, 2019

Samsung is hoping the Galaxy Fold will spur more people to upgrade their phones and reverse a recent slump that saw its global smartphone sales fall last year.

When closed the phone has a 4.6 inch screen, which can easily fit into the pocket. The main display, revealed when the phone is opened, is a full 7.3 inches.

According to tech publication The Verge, Samsung has built a sturdy backbone into the device, with a hinge system that has multiple interlocking gears that ensure a smooth opening and closing mechanism.

The phone will be released in four different colours.

One of the major perks of the phone is that it will greater multi-tasking enabling users to run three apps simultaneously.

The Galaxy Fold does three-app multitasking. pic.twitter.com/kP0wkelrLD — Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) February 20, 2019

Samsung also previewed the S10, which will cost up to $2599 in its Plus model - making it the most expensive phone the Korean company has ever sold in NZ - if still shy of Apple's $2799 iPhone X.

The S10 features include 1 terabyte of onboard storage and a ceramic back that can double as a wireless power charger for a Samsung watch via the new PowerShare feature.

Samsung pushes the fact the new S10 models and the coming Fold all support 5G - the faster mobile technology that will replace today's 4G mobile networks.

That makes Samsung the first phone maker to embrace 5G. Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees expect to begin 5G upgrades to their networks in 2020.