Steinlager, the beer brand owned by drinks company Lion, has be named the official sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand for the America's Cup.

The beer brand has also been named the official beer partner for the sailing regatta which will be held on the Hauraki Gulf in March 2021.

Read more: Southern Spars three years deep in America's Cup projects

Lion New Zealand general manager Rory Glass said the company was excited to once again be the official sponsor of the team.

"Steinlager has a long and proud history with yachting and with Emirates Team New Zealand, dating back to their first tilt at the Cup in 1986/87. 2021 will be our 35th year of support as the team endeavour to keep their hands on the oldest trophy in international sport," Glass said.

The company has plans to bring its sponsorship "to life off the water", which it said it will share details of later in the year.

Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said Steinlager had been on the boat for every win the team has had.

"Steinlager is a truly iconic Kiwi brand that has always stayed strong and believed in Emirates Team New Zealand and our quest for the America's Cup," Dalton said.

"Although it is always about the end result when we're on the water, Steinlager helps to remind us to enjoy the journey."

New Zealand last hosted the America's Cup in Auckland in 2003.

West Auckland boat builder Southern Spars is three years' deep in America's Cup construction projects, worth in excess of $15 million.

The company is not only building the masts and rigging for Team New Zealand's giant foiling monohull but doing the same for most competing teams.

Southern Spars' work for the America's Cup began - with Team New Zealand - around eight months ago.

For the last America's Cup event Southern Spars built the entire boat for Team New Zealand but this time it will built everything above deck. It has designed, and will build, the rigs and masts it will use.

Each mast is built over a period of 14 to 16 weeks, the equivalent of over 4000 hours of work per rig.