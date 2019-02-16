A stunning architectural home that could be mistaken for an art gallery or a resort has come on the market.

Owned by former Saatchi and Saatchi boss Kevin Roberts, the home in Remuera, Auckland, sits on more than 3500sq m of lush gardens, has its own tennis court - and even an indoor squash court.

Visitors including All Blacks, Team NZ sailors, Australian cricketers and top tennis players have sat poolside. Photo UP Realty

The Portland Rd home, with a CV of more than $12m, was designed in the 1990s as a family home - perfect for Roberts' then teenage children.

It was also the perfect venue for entertaining with several All Blacks teams, Grant Dalton's sailors, Australian cricketers, the Kangaroos and the Fijian touring side among those who have sat poolside at the luxury pad.

Former Saatchi and Saatchi boss Kevin Roberts runs Red Rose Consulting. Photo / supplied

"It was designed to be a resort where we could bring up three teenage kids, host our hoped-for grandchildren, entertain friends, host business events and enjoy New Zealand's four seasons with indoor and outdoor spaces," Roberts said.

Top tennis player Monica Seles had a hit around on the Remuera court. Photo / UP Realty

"Several leading tennis players, including Monica Seles, have had a hit on the tennis court."

The unique home has plenty of spaces to display artwork inside and out - a true ad-man's house.

"It was built to feature inspirational and uplifting pieces from the worlds of art, music and sport – all celebrating freedom, achievement, optimism and creativity," Roberts said.

"To stimulate the creativity inside everyone who visited the house."

Pop art and inspirational quotes feature in the lavish home. Photo / UP Realty

The property is for sale with Unlimited Potential and agent Richard Hart said it needed to be seen to be believed.

Hart said the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in the double grammar zone was a mix of dazzling and serene.

On the lower level was a games room with gym and "fully equipped bar flowing out to an impressive swimming pool and tennis court," he said.

A playhouse, climbing frame and "Fairy House" have kept the eight grandkids entertained. Photo / UP Realty

"At the bottom of the garden, bordered by a stream, an enchanting play space hides in the trees with a climbing frame and playhouse."

Roberts said it was impossible to pick a favourite room in the house he had owned for two decades.

The art gallery, the library, and the fairy shed where Roberts' eight grandchildren have enjoyed story times over the years are just some of the top spots.

"Close family and extended family love the place," Roberts said.

"It has everything for them, communal spaces like the pool and the bar, private spaces like the red room, the bunk room and the bush – there is something for all ages."

Pop art and New Zealand contemporary art adorns the walls and floor - inside and out. Photo / UP Realty

Roberts, who courted controversy for comments made about gender equality in the workplace, left Saatchi and Saatchi in 2016 and is now focused on Red Rose Consulting - a coaching and counselling service on leadership, marketing and creative thinking.

Roberts said he was selling because his children were now living all over the world and he was travelling.

The lower level features a full sized bar and games room. Photo / UP Realty

"The house has now outgrown us so we'll be looking to downsize to a smaller space to run Red Rose from in Auckland."

The house is for sale by tender closing March 21.