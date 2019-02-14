Five people were injured and three were hospitalised Wednesday after a Delta flight from Orange County, California, to Seattle was forced to land in Reno, Nevada, because of "severe turbulence," according to airline officials.

The Compass Airlines flight, operating as Delta, landed safely after encountering the turbulence Wednesday afternoon, said Cartiay McCoy, a spokeswoman for the airline. Customers were set to board an alternate flight to Seattle later in the day.

Brian Kulpin, a spokesman for Reno-Tahoe International Airport, said about 60 people were aboard. Two customers and one flight attendant were taken to a hospital, but officials could not detail the extent of their injuries.

"There were people who were shaken up, understandably," Kulpin said, adding that everyone who exited the plane was conscious.

The diverted passengers were taken to a private room where airline staff bought them pizza and soft drinks as they awaited their next flight to Seattle.

Passenger Joe Justice wrote on Twitter that the flight experienced "crazy turbulence and injuries, but the @delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing."

He posted a brief video that appears to show a cart that overturned because of the harsh conditions. In a separate post, Justice wrote the plane "did a nose dive, twice," but commended the crew for managing the situation.

Delta isn't the only airline to hit by a severe case of turbulence recently.

Earlier this year, Air New Zealand passengers also endured something of a roller-coaster ride from Christchuch to Invercargill.

Air NZ flight NZ5715 was hit by 180kmh crosswinds during its trip down the east coast.

Air New Zealand was able to make a safe landing but decided to refund passengers due to the experience.