A leaked promotional image has provided what could be our first glimpse at Samsung's anticipated wireless earbuds.

The image — posted online by WinFuture — shows a thin, wide case which houses the earbuds, sitting on the back of a smartphone.

The rumoured earbuds are expected to be called Galaxy Buds, according to trademark applications and Bluetooth certification filings. The device will compete with the hugely popular Apple AirPods.

If the latest image is accurate, it also provides some clues as to what we can expect from the Korean tech giant's upcoming flagship smartphone.

The earbuds case is sitting on the back of what appears to be the company's forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+. The suggestion is that not only is the earbuds' case able to be charged wirelessly — a feature that AirPods users are still waiting on — but Samsung's new smartphone will be able to act like a wireless charging pad.

We saw this nifty feature on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro last year which allows you to charge other handsets by simply resting them on the Mate 20 Pro, provided the other smartphone has Qi wireless compatibility.

Many of the major brands will unveil their latest smartphone tech at the Mobile World Congress at the end of the month, but Samsung has decided to jump the gun and will reveal its new smartphone (and perhaps some other gadgets) during its Unpacked event on February 21.