British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy took another blow Sunday when Nissan cancelled plans to make its new SUV in northern England amid continued uncertainty over the country's future relations with the European Union.

Nissan said it decided not to build the X-Trail model at its existing U.K. plant, cancelling plans announced two years ago after May's government made undisclosed concessions designed to ensure the carmaker's ability to compete after Brexit.

The company said it instead plans to consolidate production of the next generation X-Trail at its plant in Kyushu, Japan, where the model is currently produced. Nissan's plant in Sunderland, England, which employs 7,000 workers, will continue to make Nissan's Juke and Qashqai models.

"While we have taken this decision for business reasons, the continued uncertainty around the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future," Nissan Europe Chairman Gianluca de Ficchy said in a statement.

Less than two months before Britain's scheduled withdrawal date, the government doesn't have an approved agreement on the rules, conditions and terms that will replace the 45 years of frictionless trade that came with being an EU member.

Business leaders have expressed huge concerns about foreign investment, jobs and economic growth taking a hit if the country crashes out of the bloc on March 29 without a divorce deal.

May's government has refused to rule out a no-deal Brexit, saying that doing so would weaken her position with EU negotiators. Parliament voted last week to give her more time to try to win concessions from the bloc.

Carmakers have been some of the most outspoken critics of the continuing uncertainty over Brexit, because they rely on "just in time" manufacturing techniques that continuously supply plants in Britain with parts produced on the continent. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said last week that the industry was on "red alert" after investment and production plunged.

Jaguar Land Rover has announced global cuts of some 4,500 jobs, with the lion's share coming in the UK. JLR, Honda and BMW have all announced plans to idle their factories in the days after Britain is set to leave the EU in hopes of avoiding potential chaos at the borders.

But Nissan's announcement is potentially more damaging for the government because of the prominence it gave to securing the carmaker's investment in October 2016, four months after British voters decided to leave the EU.

The government said at the time that Nissan's commitment showed major manufacturers retained faith in the U.K. economy after Brexit. More than two years of political chaos over implanting that decision has put that faith to the test.

Vince Cable, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, told Sky News the prime minister must stop "playing chicken" with Parliament and the EU by threatening a no-deal Brexit.

"This is a big turning point, and I think it does signal that the big companies that we relied on to generate employment, and high-quality employment in manufacturing industries, are now very seriously reconsidering their future here." Cable said. "It's actually self-harming and they should just stop."

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid responded to a recent string of negative corporate pronouncements by insisting that he believes EU officials will ultimately work with Britain to avoid no-deal, even though they are publicly resisting further concessions.

"No one wants to see no deal," Javid told the BBC. "I think the most likely outcome is still a deal."

Nissan said the decision to build the SUV's in Japan would reduce investment costs in the early stages of the project. It said "the current workforce" in England would not be affected, leaving in doubt the additional jobs government and union officials had been counting on.

The announcement also confirmed an ongoing trend of carmakers thinking twice about future investments in Britain.

Nissan confirmed its change of heart days after SMMT, the trade group for Britain's auto industry, issued a stark assessment about the impact of Brexit, warning that exports are at risk if the U.K. leaves the EU without an agreement.

Investment in the industry fell 46 per cent last year and new car production dropped 9.1 per cent to 1.52 million vehicles, in part because of concerns over Brexit, the motor manufacturers said.

The group's chief executive, Mike Hawes, described the threat of a no-deal Brexit as "catastrophic." The drop in investment only foreshadows what could happen, he said.

"Ultimately, it comes down to what we need, as soon as possible, is that clarity," Hawes said. The industry "is going in the wrong direction, even though we have so many competitive advantages as a sector globally... But we still operate in that global environment and while there is uncertainty, investments pause."

Not only Nissan

The Brexit fallout isn't limited to Nissan.

Nearly a third of UK firms may shift their operations abroad because of Britain's looming departure from the European Union, a survey of 1,200 company directors suggested last week.

The survey by the Institute of Directors, an employers' group, found that 16 percent of businesses already had relocation plans while a further 13 percent were "actively considering" a move.

The group said while headlines have focused on big companies, less notice has been given to smaller UK businesses and their plans to relocate.

Institute interim director Edwin Morgan said smaller firms typically have tighter resources and for them "to be thinking about such a costly course of action makes clear the precarious position they are in."

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but a Brexit divorce agreement struck between British Prime Minister Theresa May's government and the bloc late last year as been rejected by Britain's Parliament.

UK lawmakers voted this week to send May back to Brussels to seek changes to the divorce agreement. But the EU is adamant that the deal cannot be renegotiated, leaving Britain lurching toward a cliff-edge "no-deal" departure from the bloc that many businesses fear will cause economic chaos.

A survey of companies released Friday showed that manufacturing firms stockpiled goods at a record rate in January to prepare for potential Brexit disruption to trade.

The survey of about 600 UK manufacturers by the market research company Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply found that inventories of finished goods rose sharply, while optimism in the sector was at a 30-month low and jobs were starting to be cut.

Senior government ministers have suggested that Britain may have to seek a delay to Brexit to make time to find a solution.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said Friday the government was "still aiming to get to the 29th March — that's the date we promised the British people." But he suggested there could be "a short delay" if Britain and the EU "had reached an agreement and needed the legislation to implement it."

A delay would need the approval of the 27 remaining EU states. Ireland's Europe Minister, Helen McEntee, said the bloc would likely agree, as long as Britain had a good reason.

"There is no point in looking for an extension if we end up back to the same place in three months' time," she said. "We need to have a clear direction from the UK government as to what it is we want to achieve."

The sticking point to a deal for many British lawmakers is a border measure known as the "backstop," a safeguard mechanism that would keep the UK in a customs union with the EU to remove the need for checks along the border between the UK's Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.

The border area was a flashpoint during decades of conflict in Northern Ireland that cost 3,700 lives. The free flow of people and goods across the near-invisible border today underpins both the local economy and Northern Ireland's peace process.

Many pro-Brexit British lawmakers fear the backstop will trap Britain in regulatory lockstep with the EU, and say they won't vote for May's deal unless it is removed.

May has been sounding EU leaders out on potential changes, but Britain's stance has caused exasperation among EU politicians, who point out that May signed up to the deal that she is now seeking to change.

"This was a deal that was negotiated with the U.K., by the UK," McEntee said. "They weren't bystanders in a separate room. There were discussions, negotiations. There were compromises on both sides."

Diplomats have also warned that British attempts to reopen the agreement could trigger moves by EU nations to get concessions from the UK on issues including fishing rights and, particularly, Gibraltar.

Throughout divorce talks, Spain has stressed that it wants a say on the future of the disputed British territory at the tip of the Iberian peninsula.

Tensions over the territory flared again Friday, as Britain expressed irritation at an EU document describing the rocky outcrop as a British colony.

The phrase occurs in a document outlining the bloc's intention to continue allowing British citizens visa-free travel for short stays even if the UK leaves the bloc without a deal. A footnote refers to Gibraltar, which was ceded to Britain in 1713 but is still claimed by Spain, as "a colony of the British Crown" and says there is "controversy" over its sovereignty.

Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa noted Friday that Spain still claims sovereignty over Gibraltar.

But May's Downing St. office said it was "completely unacceptable" to describe Gibraltar as a colony, calling it "a full part of the UK family."

- Associated Press