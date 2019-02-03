A century-old Grey Lynn villa - with room for a full-sized cricket pitch or the city's longest lap pool in the backyard - has hit the market.

Built in 1900, the three-bedroom villa at 78 Sackville St is likely to appeal to buyers keen to take on a do-up project, the realtor says.

It's also likely to attract developers and those keen to subdivide as a result of its rare, super stretched-out 976sq m backyard. That backyard led the council to value the property at $2.375 million.

The Grey Lynn home sits on a 986sq m block capable of holding a full size cricket pitch or even a lap pool. Photo / Supplied

"It is one of the largest blocks of land left in that Grey Lynn area," Bayleys selling agent Luke Crockford said.

Advertisement

"The block is still in its original dimensions."

Aerial photos show the backyard stretches the length of at least four houses and that neighbouring blocks have already been subdivided multiple times.

Crockford said the villa had also stood the test of time with its external wooden walls still standing straight and solid.

A peek inside the more than 100-year-old villa's kitchen. Photo / Supplied

The property, being sold by negotiation, had been owned by the same family for more than 40 years, with various family members living there, before the villa was rented out.

Crockford said the current renters kept chickens in the backyard, but there was space for a new buyer to "let your imagination run wild".

The current backyard is home to chickens and plenty of grass. Photo / Supplied

"Whether you're planning on planting one of every fruit tree, building the longest lap pool in the 'Lynn, or just designing a magical backyard to entice the kids off the Playstation, you can start dreaming," he said.

The loungeroom at 78 Sackville St. Photo / Supplied

It is located in a residential-mixed housing suburban zone with OneRoof property records indicating its external walls and roof are in a fair condition.

The huge backyard means the property's council valuation sits well above last year's Grey Lynn median sale price for three-bedroom homes of $1.65m, according to OneRoof.