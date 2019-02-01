WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has met with Herman Cain about an opening on the Federal Reserve's board of governors.

A person familiar with the conversations downplayed the Wednesday meeting at the White House and pointed out the president is looking at multiple candidates for openings on the central bank's board. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Cain's potential appointment was first reported by Bloomberg.

Cain served for five years as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. He also is former CEO of Godfather's Pizza.

Cain ran for president as a Republican, but withdrew in December 2011, shortly before the Iowa caucuses and amid a drumbeat of sexual misconduct allegations that he rejected as "false and unproven."