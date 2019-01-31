New Zealander Lohit Kalburgi, who once starred in the UK's Apprentice reality TV show, has been named as ASB's new executive general manager of corporate strategy and customer experience.

Kalburgi, who made it to the final stages of the 2007 BBC series where he was dismissed reportedly for being "too nice", has since worked in financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the USA, Australia and New Zealand.

Kalburgi gained a Bachelor of Commerce and Science degree from Auckland University after moving out to New Zealand, from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, with his family when he was 13.

Vittoria Shortt, ASB chief executive, said Kalburgi brings a diverse skill-set and a deep experience in delivering uniquely different customer propositions to the role.

"He has a track record as a commercial thought leader and his thinking is acutely centred on outcomes and experiences for customers."

Kalburgi, who is looking forward to returning home with his family, said he's excited by ASB's customer-centric vision and the opportunity to help make a real difference to the lives of New Zealanders.

"I'm looking forward to working with the ASB team focussed on delivering the best outcomes for customers."