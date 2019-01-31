SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked a San Francisco law requiring health warnings on advertisements for soda and other sugary drinks in a victory for beverage and retail groups that sued to block the ordinance.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says in a unanimous ruling Thursday that the law violates constitutionally protected commercial speech.

The judges granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the law from taking effect and kicked the case back to a lower court.

The American Beverage Association joined retail and advertising groups to sue to block the ordinance.

The law is part of an effort to reduce consumption of sweet drinks as a way to combat obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

The San Francisco city attorney's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.