Apple says Facebook can no longer distribute an app that paid users, including teenagers, to extensively track their phone and web use.

The tech blog TechCrunch reports that Facebook paid about US$20 (NZ$29) a month. While Facebook says this was done with permission, the company has a history of defining "permission" loosely and obscuring what data it collects.

Facebook confirmed the existence of the program but took issue with its representation.

"Key facts about this market research program are being ignored," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

"Despite early reports, there was nothing 'secret' about this; it was literally called the Facebook Research App. It wasn't 'spying' as all of the people who signed up to participate went through a clear on-boarding process asking for their permission and were paid to participate."

Facebook says fewer than 5 per cent of the app's users were teens and they had parental permission. Nonetheless, the revelation is yet another blemish on Facebook's track record on privacy and could invite further regulatory scrutiny.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook sidestepped Apple's app store and its tighter rules on privacy.

The program sidestepped Apple's App Store and gave Facebook root access to network traffic in what may have been a violation of Apple policy, the TechCrunch story said. The app will be discontinued on Apple's iOS, though it will continue to run on Android devices.

Apple says Facebook was using a distribution mechanism meant for company employees, not outsiders, so Apple has revoked that capability.

Facebook has been under fire for months over its privacy practices and role in the 2016 US presidential election. In one major data breach disclosed last year, Cambridge Analytica obtained information on millions of Facebook users through a third-party app.

The US Federal Trade Commission, the nation's chief privacy watchdog, is likely to impose a record fine against the company for failing to protect users' personal information, Bloomberg News reported this month. The District of Columbia sued the company in December over its handling of user data.

- Associated Press and Washington Post