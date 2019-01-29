NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Pfizer Inc., up $1.24 to $40.77

The world's largest drugmaker reported mixed fourth-quarter results that topped forecasts, but gave a weak outlook.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $1.85 to $34.76

The motorcycle maker reported lackluster fourth-quarter results, with sales and shipments falling.

Gamestop Corp., down $4.22 to $11.28

The video game retailer says it is no longer pursuing a sale of the company, citing trouble finding acceptable financing terms.

Corning Inc., up $3.36 to $33.72

The glass products maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Xerox Corp., up $2.77 to $27.07

The document management technology maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as it cut costs.

3M Co., up $3.75 to $196.95

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Nucor Corp., up $1.63 to $60.13

The steelmaker reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit and the results topped Wall Street forecasts.

Whirlpool Corp., up $12.03 to $136.49

The appliance maker reported mixed fourth-quarter results, topping profit forecasts but falling short of sales forecasts.