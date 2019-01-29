iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 27, 2019:
1. Bohemian Rhapsody
2. First Man
3. A Star Is Born (2018)
4. Dr. Seuss' the Grinch
5. Hotel Artemis
6. Crazy Rich Asians
7. The Girl In the Spider's Web
8. BlacKkKlansman
9. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
10. Split (2017)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Hotel Artemis
2. The Old Man & the Gun
3. The Wife
4. The Rewrite
5. Juliet, Naked
6. Three Identical Strangers
7. Studio 54
8. Mid90s
9. RBG
10. American Animals
