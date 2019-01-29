NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer's strong profit for the fourth quarter is being overshadowed by a tepid outlook for the year.

The drugmaker on Tuesday had a loss of $394 million, or 7 cents per share. Adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, however, per-share earnings were 64 cents per share, a penny better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $13.98 billion.

Pfizer Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.82 to $2.92 per share. Industry analysts have been expecting annual per-share earnings of $3.04.

Shares are down more than a percent before the opening bell.

