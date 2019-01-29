BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union authorities are urging Facebook, Google and Twitter to work harder to combat fake news ahead of upcoming bloc-wide parliamentary elections.

The EU's executive commissioners said Tuesday that while the U.S. internet giants have made some progress, they need to pick up the pace of their work fighting disinformation.

The Commission has been turning up the heat on tech giants ahead of the elections scheduled for May, in which of millions of people in 27 EU member countries will vote for 705 lawmakers in the bloc's parliament.

The EU's digital and security commissioners said at a press briefing that they're concerned that some tools the tech companies have introduced to scrutinize political ads have not yet been rolled out to all of the EU member countries.