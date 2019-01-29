Continuous Disclosure is a market news column, including analysis and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray.

Boutique fund buys into in Yellow

The emergence of a new Yellow shareholder comes a month after the Kiwi company announced a much-improved financial position following years of red ink after the arrival of Google rocked the business model for directories.

Air NZ gong catches Jones offside

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones would have been spluttering into his coffee at the news Air New Zealand had been given another international award.

Fund manager bets against housing market

A note from Milford Asset Management this week confirms suspicions that a gloomy view of the property market is behind the sell-off of retirement village stocks on the NZX.

BNZ shake-up looms

The Bank of New Zealand looks set for a major shake-up on the back of a departure by one of its top executives amid speculation the bank will merge its partners or business banking division with its retail division.

Capital markets under spotlight

Fund managers are welcoming a fresh look at how to inject some life back into a share market that has struggled to attract new listings in recent years. But finding a circuit breaker won't be easy.

Fisher Funds' fee fiasco wake-up call

Fisher Funds has been under fire this week for charging high fees on some of the legacy funds it has acquired as part of its Tower funds management buy-up. The situation raises a number of questions. Why keep running funds if they are no longer competitive with the market and not open to new money?

New gig for MediaWorks' CFO

MediaWorks' chief financial officer Ciara McGuigan has jumped ship, moving to TVNZ just one month after the TV3 owner inked a A$35 million merger deal with ASX-listed QMS Media. The timing of her departure is interesting given recent comments from MediaWorks chief executive Michael Anderson describing the QMS deal as an "exciting opportunity" for the company.

Tip Top broker drums up interest

The sale process for Tip Top is moving forward with more information due to be released to potential bidders, according to an information memorandum in the market. Investment Bank FNZC has listed six investment highlights as it invites expressions of interest from interested parties.

Saputo interested in Westland Milk

Canada's Saputo, which last year bought Australian co-op Murray Goulburn, is said to be eyeing up Westland Milk. Westland would offer Saputo a stronger foothold in the New Zealand market to take on industry giant Fonterra, according to The Australian newspaper.

UDC to return investor funds

UDC, which remains owned by the ANZ bank after a takeover bid by Chinese company HNA was blocked by the Overseas Investment Office, plans to repay all its secured debenture investments by the end of this year.

Change at the top for Goodman Fielder

Goodman Fielder New Zealand managing director Tim Deane has resigned.

Fund managers tussle over talent

It seems it is not only on the investment front that fund managers are battling it out but also for talent. Key personnel changes are underway at three major investment firms.

Who could be next on private equity's shopping list?

Cashed up private equity investors were very active buying up New Zealand companies last year and are expected to remain on the hunt this year. There is plenty of talk around the markets on which company could be the next potential target.

UBS weighs in on proposed RBNZ rules

UBS has added its voice to the growing number of finance firms to oppose the Reserve Bank's proposals for banks to lift their capital ratios.

Investment banks line up for Napier Port float

Local investment banks are clambering to get a slice of the Napier Port IPO action amid a lengthy lull in new equity offers. Which firms get the nod may come down to local presence given the port's location in a region that boasts plenty of wealthy investors.

