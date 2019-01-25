SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a flight diverted to San Francisco after a flight attendant died (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A passenger on a plane from Honolulu to New York City that was diverted after a flight attendant died says the crew made an announcement asking for a doctor to go to first class and help with a medical emergency.

Andrea Bartz tweeted that "so many doctors came forward" and that police officers came on board after the plane landed in San Francisco on Thursday night. Bartz declined to be interviewed.

San Francisco airport spokesman Doug Yakel says Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 landed after a crew member had "a suspected heart attack."

The plane left Honolulu and landed in San Francisco five hours later.

9:15 a.m.

Officials say a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to New York City was diverted to San Francisco after an attendant died of an apparent heart attack.

San Francisco airport spokesman Doug Yakel says Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 landed in San Francisco Thursday night after a flight crew member had "a suspected heart attack."

Yakel says medical personnel attempted CPR during the flight, but suspended these efforts prior to landing.

The San Mateo County Coroner declared the flight crew member deceased on arrival.

Yakel says the passengers were put on other flights.

Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.