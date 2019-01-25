BERLIN (AP) — Scientists, politicians, company representatives and environmental campaigners are meeting in Berlin to decide the fate of Germany's coal industry amid pressure to end the use of fossil fuels as part of efforts to curb climate change.

The meeting Friday could finalize a report the German government can adopt to ensure the transition away from coal is as smooth as possible.

The government appointed the panel last year to ensure all interests, including those in the regions where coal mining still takes place, are heard. The 28 members have been haggling over the amount of funding affected regions and companies will get, and what the final deadline for coal use in Germany will be.

If Friday's meeting fails to reach consensus, a further meeting is scheduled for Feb. 1.