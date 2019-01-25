A versatile office and showroom property on Tauranga's popular city fringe is for sale with vacant possession, making it ideal for either investors or owner-occupiers.

Colliers International is marketing 23 Brown St, for sale by auction at 11am on February 21, unless sold earlier.

The property stands near the Elms Mission House, completed in 1847 by Archdeacon Alfred Nesbit Brown.

It comprises a standalone 270sq m two-level commercial building, on a high-profile 858sq m freehold site.

The property is within easy walking distance of the Tauranga Domain, and many of the Central City's best retail, office and hospitality businesses.

Simon Clark, managing director of Colliers Tauranga, says the premises offers excellent exposure to the northern end of the CBD.

"Large, prominent sites like this with such modern, versatile buildings rarely come available in this sought-after location.

"It is opposite the intersection of Willow and Brown Streets, providing excellent exposure to traffic travelling to and from the city.

"A substantial footprint offers a versatile mix of space, with a large showroom and open plan office at the front and fully partitioned, air-conditioned offices at the rear.

"There is ample on-site parking at the back, with 14 marked spaces available for staff and customers, plus the possibility of adding two more spaces in the driveway.

"The existing development is ideal for general office or medical use, but potential for further expansion exists, or conversion to other uses."

The property has undergone significant expansion and refurbishment since its construction in 1982. Initially a residential building, it was converted to a physiotherapy clinic in 1986 and redeveloped again in 1996. It was converted and extended to its current configuration for optometrists OPSM in 2004.

The 241.4sq m ground floor has a large showroom and reception that fronts Brown St. The internal layout maximises natural light, an inviting entrance to the open plan showroom with expansive road frontage.

To the rear is a workroom, large single offices with basins, a lunchroom, and amenities.

The 28.4sq m first floor and attic provides further office space and storage.

The property will sell with vacant possession, making it suitable for add-value investors or owner-occupiers.

Once fully rented, it could return an estimated $101,624 plus GST and outgoings in net annual rent.

Colliers' Duncan Woodhouse, says the zoning makes it suitable for a range of long-term redevelopment options.

"The property is zoned City-Living/Mixed-Use, which is designed for medium-density residential development, balanced with the urban landscape character and heritage of the surrounding areas.

"This zoning allows for development from nine-to-19 metres in height, with office and medical uses permitted on the ground floor and residential on the upper floors."

Woodhouse describes a leafy and established location on Tauranga's city fringe.

"Brown St is the main feeder for traffic entering the northern end of the CBD, with beautiful established trees along its roadside.

"It offers great access to the main highways around the city."