Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor has today announced a crackdown on transitional facilities following the discovery of a brown marmorated stink bug late last year.

The minister made the announcement in Tauranga this morning among a meeting of horticultural, port and agricultural representatives, some of whom have formed their own biosecurity councils.

O'Connor said there were 4518 facilities around New Zealand were containers of imported goods were checked for biosecurity risks but these were expected to be whittled down to fewer numbers as the standards of each were to be increased.

O'Connor told the Bay of Plenty Times transitional facilities will now have to "up their game" and ensure each staff member at each place is qualified with extra training, at their own cost.

There were 29 transitional facility handling imports within two kilometres of where the Tauranga stink bug was found.

There have been no extra sightings of the pest, yet.

But O'Connor warned it was only a matter of time as more countries around the world become infested.

This was why it was so important to ensure the facilities checking incoming goods to New Zealand were doing the best job they could. If that resulted in some unable to meet those standards, that was not necessarily a bad thing, he said.

"We must ensure the biosecurity risk is as far off-shore as possible. We will work with industry to ensure every part of the biosecurity system is bolstered so it is agile enough to deal with new threats as they emerge."

O'Connor said the transitional facilities were dotted around New Zealand ports and airports and were a key component of the nation's biosecurity infrastructure.

"They are on the front-line for keeping out unwanted pests like the stink bug, which could destroy our horticultural crops, cost our economy billions of dollars and literally be a plague on our houses if they become established in New Zealand."

O'Connor will be part of a brown marmorated stink bug display in Tauranga later today.

The minister also thanked the industry representatives who have worked to raise the profile of the pests in the public eye. Last year's discovery was caught early because a member of the public recognised the stink bug and alerted authorities. The sole bug was subsequently destroyed.