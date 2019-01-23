MADRID (AP) — Striking Spanish taxi drivers demanding more regulations for app-based ride-hailing services are blocking access to a trade exhibition center in Madrid where a major tourism fair begins Wednesday.

Riot police have been deployed as the drivers, many wearing the yellow traffic safety vests used by protesters in neighboring France, burn tires and block traffic on a highway circling Spain's capital.

The drivers are demanding regional authorities in Madrid find a solution like the one offered Tuesday in Barcelona that would force users of apps like Uber and Cabify to contract rides one hour in advance.

The web-based companies are threatening to cease operations in Barcelona, while taxi drivers' unions are discussing on Wednesday whether to accept the terms.

Advertisement

Previous protests have forced regulatory changes, but Spanish cab drivers consider those insufficient.