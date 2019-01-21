The Warehouse is recalling a bicycle which it sold over the Christmas period after it was discovered the vehicle had faulty brakes.

The rear brake of the Milazo Moto Cross Bike 16" B350 has been found to fail when the lever is pulled back by the operator.

The recall notice relates to bicycles sold by The Warehouse Ltd between December 2018 and January 10.

The Milazo motocross bike has been recalled after the discovery that its rear brake may fail.

People with the bike are asked to stop using it immediately and to return it to the nearest Warehouse store for a full refund.

Proof of purchase is not required when returning the bike, and The Warehouse has apologised to those who purchased the product.

"The Warehouse Ltd wishes to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience that this may cause," it said in a recall notice in the Herald.

More details can be found online.