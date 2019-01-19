LONDON (AP) — Britain's Labour Party is calling for an "open and frank debate" on the government's stalled Brexit plan but still won't meet with Prime Minister Theresa May.

The main opposition party's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer plans to use a speech Saturday to say it is now up to Parliament to take the tough decisions needed to break the impasse.

May's withdrawal plan from the European Union was soundly rejected in Parliament this week, leading to crisis talks before her return to Parliament Monday with amended plans.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn refuses to take part in the talks until May removes the possibility of a "no-deal" departure from the table.

He said in a Friday night letter to May that the talks are just a delaying tactic.