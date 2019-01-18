NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

V.F. Corp., up $9.08 to $82.34

The maker of brands including Timberland and North Face raised its forecasts following a strong quarter.

Tesla Inc., down $45.05 to $302.26

Advertisement

The electric car maker said it will cut 7 percent of its jobs to reduce costs.

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc., up $6.19 to $106.11

The trucking and logistics company posted a larger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.

Netflix Inc., down $14.09 to $339.10

The streaming video service said its growth is slowing in the U.S.

Eli Lilly & Co., down $2.57 to $116.59

The drugmaker said its cancer drug Lartruvo didn't improve survival in a clinical study of sarcoma patients.

Schlumberger NV, up $3.36 to $44.73

The world's largest oilfield service company reported more revenue than Wall Street had forecast.

Nautilus Inc., down $4.77 to $7.02

The fitness equipment maker said its fourth-quarter profit and sales will fall far short of expectations.

CVS Health Corp., up $2.15 to $65.52

The company resolved a dispute with Walmart, which will continue to participate in CVS' prescription drug network.