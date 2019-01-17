SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal government shutdown could delay the outcome of a major debt restructuring case in Puerto Rico, leaving many in suspense after a long-awaited hearing on the deal ended without a ruling.

The deal involves more than $17 billion worth of government bonds backed by a sales-and-use tax. Opponents urged a federal judge to wait until the Internal Revenue Service can decide whether the exchange of those bonds be treated as taxable or tax-free. And the IRS is among the agencies affected by the shutdown.

The deal represents nearly a third of Puerto Rico's overall bonded debt and was recently approved after more than 8,000 bondholders voted on it.

Judge Laura Taylor-Swain said Friday that she would not immediately rule on the case.