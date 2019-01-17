TOKYO (AP) — Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn's lawyers have appealed the rejection by a Tokyo court earlier this week of their request for his release on bail.

Thursday's appeal comes two days after the Tokyo District Court turned down a bail request by Ghosn's lawyer, prolonging his detention.

Ghosn, 64, was arrested on Nov. 19 and has been charged with falsifying financial reports by allegedly underreporting his income, and with breach of trust.

Ghosn has led Nissan for two decades. He asserted his innocence in court last week, his first public appearance since the arrest.

Media reports said France's economy minister has asked Nissan's alliance partner Renault SA to choose a successor to Ghosn. So far they only have named an acting chairman. Nissan dismissed him as chairman after his arrest.