Continuous Disclosure is a market news column, including analysis and opinion. Edited by Duncan Bridgeman, Tamsyn Parker and Jamie Gray.

UDC to return investor funds

UDC which remains owned by the ANZ bank after a takeover bid by Chinese company HNA was blocked by the Overseas Investment Office, plans to repay all its secured debenture investments by the end of this year.

It is a big change for New Zealand's largest finance company which has had a debenture programme in place for over 30 years.

Advertisement

for more.

Change at the top for Goodman Fielder

Goodman Fielder New Zealand managing director Tim Deane has resigned.

Click here for more

Fund managers' tussle over talent

It seems it is not only on the investment front that fund managers are battling it out but also for talent. Key personnel changes are underway at three major investment firms.

Click here for more

Who could be next on private equity's shopping list?

Cashed up private equity investors were very active buying up New Zealand companies last year and are expected to remain on the hunt this year. There is plenty of talk around the markets on which company could be the next potential target.

Click here for more

Unloved Z Energy could improve – Craigs

Fuel retailer Z Energy has been out of favour with share market investors in recent times. But one analyst sees upside from recent oil price movements.

Click here for more

UBS weighs in on proposed RBNZ rules

UBS has added its voice to the growing number of finance firms to oppose the Reserve Bank's proposals for banks to lift their capital ratios.

Click here for more

Investment banks line up for Napier Port float

Local investment banks are clambering to get a slice of the Napier Port IPO action amid a lengthy lull in new equity offers. Which firms get the nod may come down to local presence given the port's location in a region that boasts plenty of wealthy investors.

Click here for more.

Bitcoinica creditors eye payback

Creditors of New Zealand-registered Bitcoinica LP are another step closer to payback with a decision on acceptance of their claims expected next month.

However, how much the 204 creditors get back and in what form the distribution will be made is still uncertain.

Click here for more.

Click here for previous Continuous Disclosure stories.