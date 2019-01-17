WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is rolling out a new strategy for a more aggressive space-based missile defense system.

The strategy aims to protect America against existing threats from North Korea and Iran and counter advanced weapon systems being aggressively developed by Russia and China.

Details about the administration's Missile Defense Review are expected to be released on Thursday during President Donald Trump's visit to the Pentagon.

The new review concludes that in order to adequately protect America, the Pentagon must expand defense technologies in space and use those systems to more quickly detect, track and ultimately defeat incoming missiles.