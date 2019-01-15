NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Netflix Inc., up $21.70 to $354.64
The video streaming company said it will raise prices for its U.S. subscribers.
Microsoft Corp., up $2.96 to $105.01
Technology stocks got a boost from news that China is moving to stimulate economic growth.
Wells Fargo & Co., down 75 cents to $47.67
The consumer bank's revenue fell short of expectations as its business remains restrained by federal regulators.
Sherwin-Williams Co., down $16.36 to $381.44
The paint and coatings maker gave disappointing forecasts and said its sales weakened in October and November.
CVS Health Corp., down $1.60 to $63.74
The company said Walmart is leaving its Caremark pharmacy benefits management business.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $8.81 to $256.87
The largest U.S. health insurer had a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up $12.60 to $162.09
The medical device company said it paid $180 million to settle a series of patent disputes with Boston Scientific.
First Republic Bank, up $9.99 to $94.33
The bank's profit was better than analysts expected and its revenue was far higher than anticipated.