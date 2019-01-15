iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 13, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. First Man
2. A Simple Favor
3. Crazy Rich Asians
4. Book Club
5. Bad Times At the El Royale
6. Venom
7. Night School (2018)
8. Mid90s
9. BlacKkKlansman
10. The Hate U Give
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Mid90s
2. Rust Creek
3. The Old Man & the Gun
4. Eighth Grade
5. Wildlife
6. Diet Fiction
7. What They Had
8. Madame
9. Three Identical Strangers
10. A Man Apart
