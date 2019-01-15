H&M has announced it will open a third store in Auckland.

The third Auckland store will open in Botany Town Centre in the autumn.

H&M New Zealand sales manager Daniel Lattemann said the Swedish retailer was excited to bring a store to east Auckland.

"Botany Town Centre is a great location for H&M and we look forward to presenting a truly unique shopping experience to customers in the area," Lattemann said.

H&M opened its first store at Sylvia Park shopping centre in Auckland in 2016. Today there are four stores nationwide, including one in Christchurch and another in Lower Hutt.

The retailer opened its flagship 3500sq m store set across four levels - its biggest to date - in August last year in Commercial Bay, downtown Auckland. It was the first store to open in the shopping precinct.

H&M Commercial Bay is the retailer's largest New Zealand store, and the first Auckland store to showcase its homeware range.

Hans Andersson, H&M's New Zealand and Australia country manager, told the Herald last year that the retailer would open more stores before launching an online shop.

H&M is set to open a store in Tauranga in April.