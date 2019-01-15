NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are inching higher in early trading on Wall Street as fourth-quarter company earnings reports start to roll in.

Delta Air Lines and First Republic Bank both rose early Tuesday after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting. Delta climbed 2.8 percent and First Republic gained 7.3 percent.

Netflix jumped 4.8 percent after announcing higher pricing for its video-streaming plans.

Sherwin-Williams slumped 5.2 percent after the maker of paints and industrial coatings said it had a weak quarter.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,593.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,949. The Nasdaq added 60 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,966.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.69 percent.