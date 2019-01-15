TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo District Court says it has turned down a request by Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn's for release on bail, prolonging his detention.

Ghosn, 64, was arrested on Nov. 19 and has been charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income, and with breach of trust in having Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. shoulder investment losses and make payments to a Saudi businessman.

His lawyers requested his release last week.

Tuesday's decision was expected since Motonari Ohtsuru, one of Ghosn's lawyers, had warned that suspects in Japan often are detained until their trials start. It could be months before Ghosn's case goes to trial.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, asserted his innocence in court last week, his first public appearance since his arrest.