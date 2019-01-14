NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Newmont Mining Corp., down $3.10 to $31.78

The company agreed to buy rival Goldcorp for $10 billion in a deal that will create the world's largest gold miner.

Gannett Co., up $2.07 to $11.82

Digital First Media offered to buy the publisher of USA Today for $12 a share, or $1.36 billion.

PG&E Corp., down $9.21 to $8.38

The utility company said it will file for bankruptcy protection in response to potentially huge liabilities from deadly wildfires.

Citigroup Inc., up $2.24 to $58.93

The bank said its fourth-quarter profits rose, helped by a lower tax rate and lower expenses.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $7.57 to $139.73

The athletic gear company raised its profit and sales forecasts for the fourth quarter.

Tailored Brands Inc., down $2.61 to $12.07

The clothing company cut its profit forecasts and said sales at its Jos. A. Bank brand weakened in late December.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $5.45 to $108.10

The casino operator fell as investors worried about weakness in China's economy.

Merck & Co., down $1.53 to $73.37

Health care stocks fared worse than the rest of the market.