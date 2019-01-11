TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says China is not respecting the diplomatic immunity of one of the Canadians detained in China last month.

China arrested former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor on vague national security allegations.

The arrests came after a top Chinese executive was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 at the request of Washington, which wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face charges that she misled banks about the company's business dealings in Iran. She is out on bail.

Kovrig is an analyst on northeast Asia for the International Crisis Group think tank who took a leave of absence from the Canadian government.

Officials previously said he wasn't protected by diplomatic immunity. But Trudeau said Friday that China is "not respecting the principles of diplomatic immunity."