ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia's defense minister says Israel has failed to overcome U.S. objections to a plan to sell 12 used fighter jets to Croatia and the $500 million deal will likely be canceled.

Damir Krsticevic spoke after a meeting with Israeli defense officials in Zagreb on Thursday.

Israel reached a tentative deal to sell the upgraded F-16 Barak fighters to Croatia in March pending U.S. approval that would allow the American-made technology to be purchased by a third party.

The deal ran into trouble after Washington said that Israel needs to strip off the upgrades that were added to the aircraft after Israel took delivery from the U.S. some 30 years ago.

Israel upgraded the jets with sophisticated electronics, which was crucial in Croatia's decision to buy the planes from Israel rather than from the U.S.