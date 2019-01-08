NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Union Pacific Corp., up $12.10 to $150.75
The railroad named former Canadian National railroad executive Jim Vena as its chief operating officer.
AutoNation Inc., down $1.48 to $36.18
The auto retailer said sales will be difficult this year, and added that several top executives are leaving the company.
PG&E Corp., down $1.39 to $17.56
S&P Global Ratings slashed the utility's credit rating to non-investment grade, or "junk," status.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 51 cents to $64.99
Energy companies rose again as oil prices sustained their recent rally.
Illumina Inc., down $14.14 to $293.75
The genetic testing tools company's annual profit and revenue forecasts fell short of analyst projections.
KLA-Tencor Corp., down $1.47 to $91.13
Chipmakers fell Tuesday after Korean chip and phone maker Samsung said demand is weakening.
O'Reilly Automotive Inc., down $3.62 to $336.07
Used car sellers and car parts companies fell after AutoNation's statements about the auto market.
Helen of Troy Ltd., down $17.06 to $115.92
The personal and household products maker lowered its sales forecasts for the year.