MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A biotechnology company plans to add more than 100 new jobs at its facility in southern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that New Jersey-based Catalent announced on Monday a nearly $100 million investment to expand Catalent Biologics Madison over the next three years. The company develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products made from living cells instead of chemicals at the Madison facility.

Catalent announced a similar investment this week at its facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

It will be the second expansion of operations at Catalent Biologics Madison in about two years.

Advertisement

Catalent Biologics spokesman Bernie Clark says the latest project will build a 60,000-square-foot (5,570-square-meter) addition at the Madison site. It's expected to be complete by 2021.

Clark says the site is already hiring for dozens of open positions.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj