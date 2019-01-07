The former chief executive of Kiwi tech firm Motim Technologies has been awarded more than $120,000 by the Employment Relations Authority.

Andrew Plimmer spent more than a decade as chief executive of Motim, which developed augmented reality products for smartphones.

The business, majority-owned by start-up investor Powerhouse Ventures, was sold to an American business last year.

Plimmer, also a shareholder in Motim, was against the deal and resigned shortly afterward.

The tech boss, who earned $195,000 a year, was owed $52,587 in salary arrears when he left Motim. He had foregone a salary for some time in order to help Motim's cash flow situation.

After issuing High Court action he was paid $15,000 and launched proceedings in the ERA to recover the rest as well as $128,000 worth of outstanding annual leave.

ERA member Eleanor Robinson awarded Plimmer $35,083 in salary arrears and $85,725 of holiday pay.

Robinson also believed it was appropriate for Motim to shoulder an $8000 a penalty over the holiday pay issue.

However, she reduced it to $4000 to take into account the company's "precarious financial situation".

Plimmer will get 15 per cent of that amount and the Crown the rest.

Robinson also awarded Plimmer $3000 in costs.