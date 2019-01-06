MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has started the year with gasoline woes after changes in distribution methods to avoid fuel theft resulted in scarcity and long lines at dozens of gas stations as frantic consumers made a run on the pumps.

State oil company Petroleos Mexicanos said in a statement late Saturday that the use of more secure transportation methods has resulted in delays for fuel delivery to gas stations in the states of Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacan, Mexico and Queretaro. It urged consumers not to panic or hoard gasoline, promising that supply would soon stabilize.

The company is trying to stem billions of dollars in losses from criminal gangs that tap pipelines to steal gasoline by instead transporting the fuel via truck. Analysts say truck transport is more expensive, and less efficient.