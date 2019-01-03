NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology stocks are leading a sharp decline in early trading on Wall Street after Apple said iPhone sales were slowing down in China.

Apple gave up 9.2 percent in early trading Thursday.

Chipmakers and suppliers of phone parts also fell. Skyworks Solutions fell 5.4 percent.

Apple's announcement late Wednesday struck a raw nerve with investors, who have been dumping technology and other stocks in recent months out of fears of a slowdown in the global economy, particularly China.

The S&P 500 fell 24 points, or 1 percent, to 2,485.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 326 points, or 1.4 percent, to 23,004. The Nasdaq fell 91 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,575.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.64 percent.