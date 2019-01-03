COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say two more bodies have been found in a train crash on a bridge, raising the death toll to eight in Denmark's deadliest railway accident in 30 years.

Police say three women and five men were killed in the Wednesday morning accident, and four of them have been identified. Sixteen others were injured.

Authorities are investigated if falling cargo from a freight train smashed into a high-speed train coming in the opposite direction on a bridge linking Denmark's central islands.

Police said Thursday the latest bodies were only found after the wreckage was pulled away from the crash site, because the damage "was so extensive it has hard to properly get into the most damaged area."

Divers also searched the seabed under the bridge overnight for train wreckage.