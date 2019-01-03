A vintage bubble car, the "best-looking Lamborghini in NZ" and a "hydro van" have all made the top Trade Me Motors listings of 2018.

The website's list includes the 10 most-viewed listings from last year, with the top vehicle pulling in just under 80,000 views.

The most-viewed vehicle was a rare turbocharged Mazda RX-7 INFINI 1993.

The quarter century-old sports car was a special limited release with only 600 ever built.

Some special noted features for all Infini series are: upgraded suspension, higher horsepower, lightened weight, bronze-coloured window glass, and an aluminum bonnet with scoop, flare, and holder.

The car was for sale in Wellington for $30,995. The auction received a total of 79,247.

Trade Me head of motors Alan Clark said, "with only 600 like it in the world, Trade Me members were keen to get a glimpse of this unique ride".

As a nation that loves to dream, the second most viewed vehicle was a Lamborghini Aventador LP 720 Anniversary 2014.

The roadster was built to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary and boasts a V-12 engine, tricked to deliver a total of 720 horsepower, that will sprint the super car from 0 to 60mph in just 2.9 seconds and up to a top speed of 349km/h (217mph).

Lamborghini LP610-4 Twin Turbo 2017, viewed by 60,217, priced at $419,000. Photo / Supplied

The Tauranga owner popped it up on the website in March for a cool $710,000.

"This Lambo was one of just 100 ever built and the listing fetched almost 72,000 views from dreamy-eyed Kiwis," Clark said.

In third place came a classic 1958 BMW Isetta 300 microcar.

The Isetta is an Italian-designed microcar that draws attention because of its egg shape and bubble-like windows, making it well-known as a bubble car.

The entire front end of the car hinges outwards to allow entry, and in the event of a crash, the driver and passenger were to exit through the canvas sunroof.

The steering wheel and instrument panel swing out with the single door, as this made access to the single bench seat simpler.

The seat is said to provide reasonable comfort for two occupants, and perhaps a small child.

Behind the seat is a large parcel shelf with a spare wheel located below. A heater was optional, and ventilation was provided by opening the fabric sunroof.

The car fetched 64,000 hits before it sold for $28,510.

Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk1 1955, viewed by 62,378, priced at $300,000. Photo / Supplied

In at number four was the Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk1 1955.

The sports touring car is outfitted with the powerful 2.9L engine and was available as a Fixed-Head Coupe or Drophead Coupe.

It is estimated that approximately 565 Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk I models were manufactured in total between 1953 and 1955.

"[The] 1955 Aston Martin was said to be the inspiration for Ian Fleming's James Bond character," Clark said.

"With an asking price of $400,000 this piece of history even came with a handwritten letter from the former owner who was friends with Fleming."

Another particular favourite of the Trade Me team was the opportunity to auction a hydro van - or floating caravan or trailer.

Hydro van (floating caravan/trailer), viewed by 60,247, priced at $23,055. Photo / Supplied

Dubbed the "trout slayer" or "bach on water", the amphibious van received just over 60,000 views.

It was orginially designed by a custom boat builder in Alexandra.

"The vessel came complete with a fireplace, barbecue, chilly bin and was listed for just $1 before it sold for $23,055," Clark said.

The list also contained a red 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider, a 2018 Tesla Model X 75D and a Ford Falcon.

"New Zealanders love to dream and it was the rare vehicles, big-ticket items and old classics that appealed to Trade Me Motors members in 2018," Clark said.

Top Trade Me Motors listings of 2018:

• Mazda RX-7 INFINI 1993, viewed by 79,247, priced at $30,995.

• Lamborghini Aventador LP 720 Anniversary 2014, viewed by 71,861, priced at $710,000.

• BMW Isetta 300 1958, viewed by 64,103, priced at $28,510.

• Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk1 1955, viewed by 62,378, priced at $300,000.

• A wrecked Mitsubishi Diamante Executive 2002, viewed by 60,883, priced at $400.

• Hydro van (floating caravan/trailer), viewed by 60,247, priced at $23,055.

• Lamborghini LP610-4 Twin Turbo 2017, viewed by 60,217, priced at $419,000.

• Ferrari 488 spider 2017, viewed by 49,695, priced at $580,995.

• Ford Falcon Bf2 Xr6 Rebel 2008, viewed by 49,218, priced at $15,000.

• Tesla Model X 75D 2018, viewed by 49,159, priced at $145,000.