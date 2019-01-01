NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $23.95 to $1,501.97

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is planning on building and expanding Whole Foods stores across the U.S.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., up $1.94 to $43.72

The company opened its flagship store in Beijing over the weekend, which had been delayed because of tensions between China and Canada.

Camping World Holdings Inc., down 93 cents to $11.47

The company announced late Friday that Roger Nuttall had resigned as president on Dec. 21, effective immediately.

PG&E Corp., down 14 cents to $23.75

The Sacramento Bee reported that California's attorney general said the utility might face criminal charges in that state's deadly wildfires.

Netflix Inc., up $11.58 to $267.66

The streaming video company said more than 45 million accounts have watched "Bird Box," starring Sandra Bullock.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 64 cents to $18.46

Despite taking some hard knocks this fall, the chipmaker is still on track to be the best performer for 2018 in the S&P 500.

Coty Inc., up 7 cents to $6.56

This maker and seller of beauty products is on pace to be the worst performer for in the S&P 500 for 2018.

American Tower Corp., down 64 cents to $158.19

Safe-play stocks like real estate companies were lagging the rest of the market.