In just a few days, we'll know if Auckland streets will be flooded with more e-scooters - or whether they'll disappear.

Lime's street-trading license will expire on January 14 - the end of a three-month trial.

Councillors and licensing staff will discuss Lime when they return from their Christmas and New Year break on January 7, a spokeswoman says.

"A decision on the next steps will be taken that week," she says.

Mayor Phil Goff ordered a probe after councillor Christine Fletcher was nearly knocked off her feet by a Lime rider outside the Town Hall on October 25.

Councillors and staff are waiting on the final version of that report, the spokeswoman said. The results of AT's Lime survey will also be digested.

"Several people will be involved and consulted. Whether it goes to a council vote will not be known until everyone meets in the New Year," the spokeswoman said.

She said the council is watching events in Queensland, where the Gold Coast Council took a hard line against Lime, confiscating e-scooters and forcing the company to suspend operations for failing to follow licensing rules.

Lime's trial license in Christchurch expires at the end of February.

The council is currently asking members of the public for feedback through its website.