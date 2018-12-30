LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a computer virus that has affected the printing and delivery of newspapers across the nation (all times local):

11 p.m.

Tribune Publishing says a computer virus disrupted production of the Chicago Tribune and its other newspapers across the country, the Chicago Tribune reports .

The company says the print edition of the Chicago Tribune was published Saturday without paid death notices and classified ads, while in other markets a similarly slimmed-down version of the Saturday newspaper will be delivered on Sunday.

Tribune Publishing spokeswoman Marisa Kollias says in a statement: "This issue has affected the timeliness and in some cases the completeness of our printed newspapers. Our websites and mobile applications however, have not been impacted."

The Chicago Tribune says that Tribune Publishing also reported the attack to the FBI on Friday.

1:09 p.m.

A computer virus hit newspaper printing plant in Los Angeles, preventing it from printing and delivering Saturday editions of the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune and other papers to some subscribers.

The Los Angeles Times, which runs the facility, says the computer virus infected systems that are associated with the printing process.

Spokeswoman Hillary Manning says the paper has been working to fix the issues but added that Sunday deliveries may be affected as well.

Biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong bought both the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune earlier this year for $500 million.