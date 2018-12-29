Futurist Ray Kurzweil says that by 2029, computers will have human-level intelligence.

After consulting experts, I've come up with a number of other pending tech landmarks.

I know it will seem far-fetched that some can be achieved within the next few decades, but then again people have a history of under-estimating the pace of technology change.

• 2029: The Singularity
• 2035: Autocorrect works properly
• 2040: First TVs with more than three HDMI jacks
• 2045: First conference phones that don't sound like you're underwater
• 2050: iPhone cables that don't fray after three months
• 2055: Paywave in all stores
• 2060: Editable tweets
• 2065: First seamless Sky Go stream
• 2145: Ability to copy and paste more than one thing at a time
• 2220: First smartphone with a battery that lasts more than a day

