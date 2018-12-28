SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown will leave office Jan. 7 after a record 16 years leading the nation's most populous state.

The son of former Gov. Pat Brown first became governor at 36 and will leave at age 80.

He's gone from an idealist who resisted the traditional trappings of money and power to a fiscally minded elder statesman known as a global leader on climate change.

Brown plans to retire to a ranch in rural Colusa County on property that once belonged to his great grandfather, a German immigrant.

He plans to keep advocating for urgent action on climate change and caution against the threats of nuclear annihilation on a global stage.