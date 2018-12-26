NEW YORK (AP) —

Kohl's Corporation, up $6.13 to $65.92

Retail stocks like Kohl's rallied the day after Christmas as investors cheered signs that Americans went out and shopped this holiday season.

Newmont Mining Corporation, down 5 cents to $34.53

The gold mining company's stock fell as gold prices slipped.

Perrigo, up $4.20 to $40.70

The Irish pharmaceuticals company rallied after falling more than 30 percent last week on news of a potentially large tax bill.

Marathon Oil, up $1.51 to $14.17

The oil exploration and drilling company jumped along with crude oil prices.

Mastercard, up $11.78 to $186.43

Payment processor Mastercard rose after the company said consumers spent 5 percent more on their cards this shopping season.

Facebook, up $10.12 to $134.18

The social network was up after analysts at Citron Research wrote positively on the company.

Roku, up $3.18, to $30.35

The seller of streaming TV boxes was named by Needham & Co. as its top pick for 2019.

Amazon, up $126.94 to $1,470.90

The online retail giant said it had a record holiday shopping season but declined to give specifics.